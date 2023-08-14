Liverpool’s Most Dramatic Transfer Collapses

Rarely do players turn down an opportunity to join Liverpool. However, Moises Caicedo’s story proves that it’s not always that straightforward. On Friday, Liverpool reached a historic agreement worth £111 million with Brighton to secure the signing of Caicedo. Surprisingly, Caicedo declined Liverpool’s offer and by Sunday evening, Chelsea stepped in and sealed a £115 million deal. Although not officially confirmed yet, it’s only a matter of time before Caicedo is unveiled as a Chelsea player.

Five years ago, the anticipated move of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool was widely discussed. The Reds had reached an agreement with Lyon regarding the transfer fee and personal terms. However, just as it seemed that everything was set, the whole deal fell apart due to the sudden emergence of a knee issue during the medical examination. Fekir found himself confused and perplexed by the situation. Later on, Fekir made it clear that there was nothing wrong with his knee and that the collapsed transfer was due to his agent’s involvement.

Lee Bowyer garnered attention from former Liverpool’s manager, Gerard Houllier in the summer of 2002 due to his valuable scoring abilities from midfield. Liverpool placed a £9m bid for the Leeds star who was in the final year of his contract. Despite undergoing a medical examination, Bowyer and Liverpool were unable to reach an agreement resulting in his eventual move to West Ham six months later.

Liverpool had considered signing striker Max Kruse on a free transfer in 2019 but changed their mind after Divock Origi’s impressive performances in the Champions League. Origi’s heroics in the semi-final and final convinced Liverpool to keep him as a reserve for Roberto Firmino leading Kruse to join Fenerbahce instead.

