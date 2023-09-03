Liverpool’s midfield has undergone a transformation, according to reports by Squawka. The club’s transfer activity in this area has been nothing short of remarkable, with several key departures and notable arrivals.

The departures from Liverpool’s midfield are both surprising and substantial. Fabinho, a pivotal figure in the team’s defensive midfield, left for a staggering £40 million. Jordan Henderson, the club’s long-serving captain, was also on the move for £12 million. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner departed on free transfers, ending their respective spells at Anfield. Naby Keïta, once heralded as a midfield sensation, also left for free, marking the end of his Liverpool career.

In contrast to these departures, Liverpool’s midfield rebuild has been marked by high-profile signings. The club shelled out a significant £60 million to secure the services of Dominik Szoboszlai, a promising young talent known for his creative flair and versatility in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister, another exciting addition, arrived for £35 million, bringing his playmaking abilities to the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch, a highly sought-after midfielder, was acquired for a substantial £34.2 million. His arrival is expected to inject youth and dynamism into Liverpool’s midfield. Additionally, Liverpool secured the services of Wataru Endo for £16.2 million, adding depth and defensive solidity to their midfield options.

The net spend for Liverpool’s midfield overhaul stands at an impressive +£93.4 million. This reflects the club’s commitment to strengthening their midfield and maintaining their competitive edge in domestic and international competitions.

The departure of established figures like Fabinho and Henderson may have raised eyebrows among Liverpool fans, but the signings of talented young players like Szoboszlai and Gravenberch signal a long-term vision for the midfield. These acquisitions not only address the immediate void left by departing players but also lay the foundation for sustained success.

