Liverpool’s First Five Games of the New English Premier League Season

Liverpool missed out on the Champions League for the first time in more than five years when they finished fifth in the English Premier League last season. To ensure that doesn’t repeat itself, Jurgen Klopp has worked on strengthening his midfield in the current transfer window.

The Merseyside club has signed Dominik Szloboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. There is going to be a midfield revamp as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are on the verge of leaving the club. If both players leave, Jurgen Klopp would still need to make another midfield signing.

With or without another midfield signing, the Kops must be ready for the opening English Premier League game of the season. Liverpool’s first game in the English Premier League would be against Chelsea, another club that had a very disappointing 2022/23 season.

The Blues would be looking to Kickstart Mauricio Pochettino’s era on a fine note and this should make Liverpool wary of Pochettino’s team. The game would be played on the 13th of August by 4:30 pm.

Liverpool would take on Bournemouth in their second league game of the season. The game would be taking place at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool’s third game in the English Premier League next season would be against Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men beat Liverpool to the top four last season and if Liverpool gets all three points in the game, they would have an early advantage in the top-four race.

Liverpool’s fourth game in the English Premier League next season would be against Aston Villa. Their fifth English Premier League game of the season would be against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 16th of September by 12:30 pm.

