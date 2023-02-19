Liverpool’s Best Players During Their 2-0 Win Over Newcastle United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United to gain three points on the premier league table thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool have gotten back to their winning ways having struggled to perform well at the beginning of the season.

Here are Liverpool players who played well against Newcastle United

Alisson Becker made four saves to prevent Newcastle United from finding the back of the net. He kept a clean sheet against the Magpies and was the best shot-stopper in the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold performed well against Newcastle United. The England international has come under lots of criticisms in recent months due to his poor defending. Arnold has continued to improve more in performance since the World Cup.

Virgil Van Dijk marked his return to Liverpool’s starting 11 having missed most of their league games due to injury. He was also impressive in performance against Newcastle United.

Stefan Bajcetic seems to have established himself as a first team starter at Liverpool. He has started in most matches for the Reds since he made his debut. The youngster was one of the best players on the pitch during Liverpool’s win over the Magpies.

Salah wasn’t in the scoresheet but he grabbed one assist in the match. The Egyptian forward has continued to put on impressive performances for the Reds.

Cody Gakpo netted a brilliant goal against Newcastle United and was impressive in performance during the match.

Darwin Nunez was arguably the best player on the pitch during the match. Sven Botman and Schar were unable to stop Darwin Nunez in the entire minutes of the game.

