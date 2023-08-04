Liverpool vs Darmstadt: Kick-off Time And Team News

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations are drawing to a close with a face-off against German side Darmstadt, marking the end of a somewhat turbulent summer for Anfield. Unexpected departures, including Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson, have disrupted the team’s plans, while on-field performances have shown a mixed bag of results.

In a trend of high-scoring matches, Liverpool’s summer fixtures have seen an impressive 25 goals across four games. The recent narrow loss to Bayern Munich, with a last-minute winner, further exemplified the team’s goal-heavy trend. Darmstadt, a newly-promoted Bundesliga side, will become Liverpool’s fourth German opponent this summer, with the match taking place at Deepdale due to ongoing construction at Anfield.

With only six days until the Premier League opening weekend clash against Chelsea, this encounter against Darmstadt serves as a final tune-up before the real action begins. Scheduled for August 7, 2023, at 7pm BST, the match promises to provide valuable insights into Liverpool’s form and readiness for the upcoming season.

Despite concerns over Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness following a knee injury in the Bayern defeat, Jurgen Klopp remains optimistic about his participation in the game. However, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are expected to miss out as they continue to recover from injuries that cut short their previous campaign.

Klopp’s decision to field a full-strength team against Bayern suggests that he may adopt a similar approach for the Darmstadt clash, making it a crucial test for the squad’s cohesion and performance. Predictions for the match lean heavily in Liverpool’s favor, given Darmstadt’s lackluster pre-season record of failing to score in their friendlies. A 3-0 victory in Liverpool’s favor seems likely, signaling their readiness to tackle the challenges of the upcoming Premier League season.

