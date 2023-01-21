Liverpool vs Chelsea – Key Duels that Could Make Either Team Win or Lose the game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Saturday at an early lunchtime kickoff, Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield in what looks to be an exciting Premier League match.

Even though the hosts have a game in hand over their opponents for the weekend, ninth-placed Liverpool and tenth-placed Chelsea only have 28 points to show for their Premier League outings as the season nears its halfway point.

The Reds secured a spot in the FA Cup fourth round after suffering a tight 3-0 loss to Brighton away from home. To relieve some of the strain on Graham Potter, Chelsea defeated London rivals Crystal Palace 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to halt their two-game league losing streak.

1. Lewis Hall vs Mohamed Salah

Lewis Hall has put up a number of encouraging performances, so he may be optimistic that he will keep his spot in Chelsea’s backline. Lewis held his own against Michael Olise and company in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory against Palace last weekend after receiving the start in place of Marc Cucurella at left-back.

But the teenager should be put to a very different test when he faces Mohamed Salah. Salah should be reasonably fresh to start at the weekend because he came off the bench against Wolves in the FA Cup match in the middle of the week.

One of the top forwards in the Premier League, the Egyptian can turn a blank space into an opportunity. Hall will therefore have his job cut out for him in this clash.

2. Thiago Alcantara vs Mateo Kovacic

The heartbeat of this Liverpool team is Thiago Alcantara. The Reds appear to be a dominant team when he performs well. The Spaniard has tremendous passing skills and vision to find his teammates in the last third of the field.

Chelsea must stop Thiago from shooting balls left, right, and center if they want to prevent Liverpool from playing their natural game. Mateo Kovacic will have his job cut out for him because it will be a difficult task. Kovacic, who is anticipated to start in a double pivot with Jorginho, must keep a tight eye on the Liverpool midfielder and reduce his influence on the game.

Thiago and Kovacic’s midfield duel will be entertaining, and whoever prevails should have a significant impact.

3. Mykhaylo Mudryk vs Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mykhaylo Mudryk, a recent addition to Chelsea, will be in the running to make his debut on Saturday. However, given that Joao Felix is suspended, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Kai Havertz are all injured and that Kai Havertz was mysteriously absent from training on Wednesday, he could potentially be thrown into the fire.

In Chelsea’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the Ukraine international might start on the left wing. Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, who has fluctuated in performance this year, will be targeted by Mudryk, who is fearless, aggressive, and quick with excellent dribbling skills.

Mudryk will try to take advantage of Alexander-well-known Arnold’s defensive weaknesses each time he receives the ball. This could end up being one of their more successful confrontations.

