Liverpool vs Chelsea: How Graham Potter Might Set up His Team Against The Reds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Chelsea travels to Anfield on Saturday to face Liverpool in the Premier League, they will be looking for a much-needed turn around in their fortunes.

Since the start of the season, Graham Potter’s team has had a terrible run of defeats, putting pressure on the Chelsea manager to produce results at Stamford Bridge.

Now let’s examine how Graham Potter might prepare his Chelsea team for the forthcoming match

Given that Potter is not expected to change up his defensive options, Kepa is likely to keep his spot as the starting goalkeeper for the visitors.

Benoit Badiashile, a newcomer who is anticipated to surpass Kalidou Koulibaly for the position of center back in the starting lineup, should join Thiago Silva.

Conor Gallagher and Jorginho should continue to start in the middle of the field, but Mateo Kovacic might try to be recalled.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech are also potential alternatives to join Kai Havertz in the Blues’ line-up for the final third of the pitch.

Yekrash01 (

)