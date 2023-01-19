Liverpool vs Chelsea: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League Game

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Liverpool and Chelsea will renew their rivery in the English Premier League when the two teams confront each other in a mid-table clash on Saturday at Anfield Stadium.

The Reds will be going into the Premier League match after their disappointing 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend in the Premier League, and they will be looking for a victory over Chelsea to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Blues, on the other hand, will enter the contest after their hard-earned 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over Liverpool on Saturday to continue their revival.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League match:

Liverpool will play host to Chelsea in their next English Premier League match on Saturday, January 21, and the kickoff Time for the game has been scheduled to commence at exactly 1:30 PM Nigerian time.

