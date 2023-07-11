SPORT

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: 3 Good Players That Bayern Munich Should Use Against Liverpool

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read

Bayern Munich, one of the best team in Europe will face Liverpool on August 2 in National Stadium, Singapore. They are some good players that Bayern Munich should use against Liverpool.

Below are the three good players that Bayern Munich should use against Liverpool:

1. Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich player will be a better option in the Midfield position, Joshua Kimmich can create paces and drive the ball well and can link in the Midfield with attack and will help Bayern Munich face Liverpool in the pre-season game.

2. Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller, a player of Bayern Munich and a Germany international, will support his side in the midfield. Muller, who has made significant contributions to Bayern Munich, will help Bayern Munich against Liverpool control the midfield position.

3. Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry, the Germany international and Bayern Munich player will be a good player in the striking position. Gnabry who is a good goalscorers can help his team score goals, Serge Gnabry can help Bayern Munich against Liverpool.

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section. 

Josephupdates12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Leicester Lose To Division Three Side Peterborough

8 mins ago

PHOTOS: Chelsea’s New Signing Jackson Trains For The 1st Time With His New Teammates

10 mins ago

‘It’s a fresh start, new season, new me’ – Trent Alexander Arnold says as he flaunts his new hair

22 mins ago

Ngolo Kante begins pre-season preparations with his new club side Al-Ittihad (photos)

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button