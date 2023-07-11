Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: 3 Good Players That Bayern Munich Should Use Against Liverpool

Bayern Munich, one of the best team in Europe will face Liverpool on August 2 in National Stadium, Singapore. They are some good players that Bayern Munich should use against Liverpool.

Below are the three good players that Bayern Munich should use against Liverpool:

1. Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich player will be a better option in the Midfield position, Joshua Kimmich can create paces and drive the ball well and can link in the Midfield with attack and will help Bayern Munich face Liverpool in the pre-season game.

2. Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller, a player of Bayern Munich and a Germany international, will support his side in the midfield. Muller, who has made significant contributions to Bayern Munich, will help Bayern Munich against Liverpool control the midfield position.

3. Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry, the Germany international and Bayern Munich player will be a good player in the striking position. Gnabry who is a good goalscorers can help his team score goals, Serge Gnabry can help Bayern Munich against Liverpool.

