Liverpool Steps Up In EPL Table After Defeating Newcastle 2-0 To Round Off Saturday’s Fixtures.

Newcastle Vs Liverpool.

One of the most beautiful things about football is that there are some records that can’t be changed and the same thing applies as Newcastle host Liverpool at their home stadium for the last EPL fixture on Saturday. Liverpool is the last EPL club to defeat Newcastle in EPL this season and Liverpool is very desperate about repeating this due to their inconsistent performance in the past few weeks.

It takes just 10 minutes for Darwin Nunez to break the deadlock in the game before Cody Gakpo double the lead for Liverpool in the first 45 minutes of the game and it’s quite obvious that these quickfire goals are going to be decisive for Liverpool. A blunder by Nick Pope who touched the ball with his hand outside the penalty box led to a red card for him and Newcastle are forced to finish the game with 10 players.

Newcastle tried everything possible to get back in the game but they failed to utilize their goalscoring chances and they are forced to suffer another defeat against Liverpool their chance of being in the top 4 spotsiseusingg to be affected by this result against Liverpool.

Liverpool has now moved up to 8th position in the EPL table and they are now a few points close to the tospotsspot this might be their main target for the remainder of the season.

