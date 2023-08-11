Liverpool Set To Hijack Deal For 22yrs old Ecuadorian Caicedo.

As you know that the transfer market has been giving us different form of different shocks, surprises and expected moments also. But in this case, we will be looking at one of the unbelievable transfer stories.

Liverpool FC have been busy in the market with some new signings and some much important outgoings with the likes of Firminho, Henderson and Fabinho leaving the Merseyside team. Though having signed some few amazing players, they are still on the lookout as they believe that there are still spaces to fill up and they are pushing to sign the best. This time they have turned their attention to Ecuadorian youngster, Moises Caicedo.

The young midfielder who have been previously link with Chelsea during the course of the transfer window might just seen switching ways to Merseyside after His club and Chelsea failed to agree on his price. Liverpool are now said to have come and looking very much on top things as they are offering more in price than Chelsea. Remember that Brighton have stated that they want a deal involving over 100m Euros which Chelsea are unwilling to pay, but it seems that Brighton will eventually get their wish but it will go have to be from elsewhere.

We are on the lookout to see where this saga finally ends at. This is because this is not the first time Caicedo have link with switching sides during negotiations and if this is been pulled through, he will become one of the most expensive player in England. Well we wait and see how it all turns out.

