Liverpool Preparing to Bid for Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo in 2023 Summer Transfer Window

The Liverpool Football Club is preparing to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the 2023 summer transfer window. The Ecuadorian international has been a long-standing target for the Merseyside giants, and despite previous attempts to sign him falling through, Liverpool is reportedly ready to make another bid.

The current campaign for Liverpool has not gone as planned, with the club sitting in 10th place in the Premier League with only 29 points. With the possibility of missing out on European football next season, the focus is shifting to the summer transfer window as a means of revitalizing the team.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has his sights set on rebuilding the squad, and Moises Caicedo is believed to be a key part of those plans. In the winter transfer window, the 21-year-old midfielder was in high demand, with several teams making inquiries and bids. Despite interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion were not willing to let him go, rejecting a £70 million bid from Arsenal.

It is expected that Moises Caicedo will be on the move in the summer, but the price tag for his services will likely be high, considering he still has several years remaining on his contract.

