Liverpool Pre-Season Fixtures With Date Ahead Of The New English Premier League Season

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool team were not so exceptional with their level of delivery in the last campaign where they struggled to get their top form back on track across all competitions, thereby lagged behind compared to their previous seasons.

Liverpool in the English Premier League ended the campaign by sitting at the 5th spot on the table thereby fell out of the top four race and will as such be playing in the UEFA Europa League, after losing the UCL slot to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United team who finished at the fourth place on the table.

The Merseyside club in a bid to return to their top form are currently making a few changes to their squad in order to get the team more solidified, and make them contenders in every competitions they will be playing in the new season.

With the signing of some new players and releasing of some others from their last season’s squad, the Reds will be playing some few games during their pre-season tour so as to test-run the team for adequate preparations heading into the new campaign.

Liverpool Pre-Season Fixtures with date could be seen as followed:

– Versus Karlsruher (July 19)

– Versus Greuther Furth (July 24)

– Versus Leicester City (July 30)

– Versus Bayern Munich (August 2)

– Versus Darmstadt (August 7).

Jurgen Klopp with these games will be hoping to help his team return to winning streaks with top notch consistency, which will be a good omen heading into the new campaign.

