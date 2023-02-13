Liverpool Overtake Chelsea In EPL Table As They Move Up To 9th Position With A 2-0 Win Vs Everton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool Vs Everton.

Liverpool hosted Everton at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides. It’s a Merseyside derby between these two clubs and Everton is expected to replicate what they did against Arsenal due to Liverpool’s poor form.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the game to inspire Liverpool to a first-half win this is his first EPL goal in 2023 and this has to be a good moment for him to start scoring goals again. Darwin Nunez provided the assist for the goal and this should be noted too.

Cody Gakpo who has been struggling with his new club finally scored his first goal for Liverpool to double their lead in the game and this has to be the match-winning goal for Liverpool.

Liverpool has just won their first EPL game of the year and this is enough to overtake Chelsea as they move up to 9th position in the EPL table.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this is going to be more interesting between Chelsea and Liverpool if they can both win more games consecutively?

