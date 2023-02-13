SPORT

Liverpool Overtake Chelsea In EPL Table As They Move Up To 9th Position With A 2-0 Win Vs Everton.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool Vs Everton.

Liverpool hosted Everton at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides. It’s a Merseyside derby between these two clubs and Everton is expected to replicate what they did against Arsenal due to Liverpool’s poor form.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the game to inspire Liverpool to a first-half win this is his first EPL goal in 2023 and this has to be a good moment for him to start scoring goals again. Darwin Nunez provided the assist for the goal and this should be noted too.

Cody Gakpo who has been struggling with his new club finally scored his first goal for Liverpool to double their lead in the game and this has to be the match-winning goal for Liverpool.

Liverpool has just won their first EPL game of the year and this is enough to overtake Chelsea as they move up to 9th position in the EPL table.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this is going to be more interesting between Chelsea and Liverpool if they can both win more games consecutively?

TeamCeleb (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

SAM 0-0 INT: Lukaku Deserves Massive Respect After Standing Up To Barella For His Bad Attitude

15 mins ago

Fans React As Klopp Was Seen Celebrating After The 2-0 Win Against Everton

25 mins ago

EPL: How Arsenal May Not be the League Champions at the End of the Season

43 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Liverpool Star Wins Man Of The Match Award After A Brilliant Performance Today

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button