Liverpool Next 5 EPL Fixtures That Should See Them On A Winning Streak & Potentially Secure Top Spot

Liverpool secured their first win of the 2023/2024 Premier League season with a convincing 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth at the Anfield stadium on Saturday evening. The highlights of this game began with the visitors taking an early lead just three minutes in after Liverpool’s defensive blunder. However, Liverpool fought back and scored twice before halftime, thanks to a clever Diaz finish and Salah’s follow-up following a missed penalty.

Liverpool were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute of the second half after Mac Allister was awarded a straight red card for a clumsy foul on an opponent, but this didn’t stop the Reds from controlling the game. Their perseverance paid off as Jota’s spectacular strike secured three points for the Reds. The victory moved Liverpool up to fourth place in the league table.

That been said, here are Liverpool’s next five league games:

As seen in the image above, Liverpool is set for some spectacular fights. Given their recent form and track record, Liverpool has an excellent chance of taking all fifteen points from these five games.

* Newcastle vs. Liverpool (Sunday, 27th of August)

Despite castle’s strong form last season, Liverpool defeated them both at home and away. I am confident that Liverpool can achieve it again this season.

* Aston Villa vs. Liverpool (Sunday, 3rd of September)

Aston Villa’s devastating defeat to Newcastle speaks volumes about them. In this game, I expect Liverpool to take all three points.

* Liverpool vs. Wolves (Saturday, 16th of September)

Wolves defeated Liverpool 3-0 at home last season, but given Wolves’ dismal start to the season, I believe Liverpool should be able to take all three points in this encounter.

* Liverpool vs. West Ham United (Sunday, 24th Of September)

Liverpool has won all three of his previous matches with West Ham. Klopp and his team should have no trouble with the Hammers.

* Tottenham vs. Liverpool (Saturday, 30th of September)

A difficult away test against Tottenham is also on the schedule. This is a game worth keeping an eye on. Tottenham’s recent win over Manchester United speaks volumes about them. Liverpool must be cautious when they face Tottenham.

Let's know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading

