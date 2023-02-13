Liverpool New Boy, Gakpo Nets His 1st Official Goal For Club 2-0 Merseyside Derby Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dutch international and prolific forward maestro, Coady Gakpo was in action tonight for Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool team in their 21st league game of the current campaign at home against Sean Dyche’s Everton team at the Anfield Stadium.

The 23 year old and former PSV star started the game at the heart of the attacking line for the Reds alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah and they were all able to deliver at the peak.

Coady Gakpo who joined the Jurgen Klopp’s side in the last January winter transfer window has been on the chase for his first goal for his new team, which he was able to make come through today in the Merseyside Derby against Everton.

The game was such a thrilling encounter between the two sides with the host netting a goal in each half of the game which ended two nil at full time thereby secured the whole maximum three points of the night.

First half goal from Mohamed Salah gave the host a one nil lead going into the half time break before Coady Gakpo got the lead doubled for his team in the 49th minute of the game which ended two nil at full time.

Coady Gakpo with his only goal of the night which got his goal record opened for the Reds will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

