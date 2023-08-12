Liverpool Manager, Klopp relieved ‘super experienced player’ wants to stay

Liverpool football club manager, Jorgen Klopp, has reportedly voiced his excitement after one of his team’s experienced players expressed the desire not to leave. He revealed that Thiago Alcantara and himself had a discussion about his role in the team.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager acknowledged the importance of the midfielder, saying “he is a super experienced player.”

Klopp statement formed the subject of a social media update by popular transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano. According to it, Alcantara was being courted by the Saudi Club, Al Ahli, but the midfielder is no ready to leave Liverpool.

Romano’s post reads, “Thiago wanted to stay at Liverpool no Al Ahli or any other move. Klopp confirms: ‘He came in and asked about his role and we spoke. Super experienced player. He stepped up in that department’.

“He is going to be very helpful for us”.

Alcantara’s resolve to stay at Liverpool is a direct opposite to Jordan Henderson’s, who traded his position as team captain with a move to Saudi Arabia.

