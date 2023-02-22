Liverpool is the 1st team in UCL history to take a 2-0 lead but then lose the game by 3-goal margin

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Liverpool football club have set an unwanted record in the UEFA Champions League, after they surrendered their 2-0 lead to lose 5-2 against Real Madrid football club.

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool football club have not been getting it right in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and they suffered another setback against Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid football club at the Anfield Stadium.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Real Madrid football club eventually won the game convincingly in England.

Liverpool football club took the lead in the 4th minute through Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 14th minute before Brazil national team star Vinicius Junior scored two twice to end the first half 2-2.

Eder Militao and Karim Benzema scored more goals for Real Madrid football club in the second half of the game to end the match 5-2 in favour of the away team.

With Liverpool football club’s defeat against Real Madrid football club, it means they have become the first team in the UEFA Champions League history to take a 2-0 lead but eventually lost the game by three goals margin;

“Liverpool are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to take a 2-0 lead but then lose the game by a three-goal margin.“

Liverpool football club will now be looking forward to returning to the winning way when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)