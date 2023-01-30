Liverpool Have Lost More Games This Season Than Last Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool lost just four games across all competitions last season. The Reds won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season but were defeated by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league final.

Liverpool were also Impressive in performance in the premier league last season finishing second in the league title race. Manchester City narrowly won the premier league title last season.

The Reds secured the signing of Darwin Nunez inorder to reinforce their attacking positions after the departure of Sadio Mane. Liverpool spent €80 million on signing Darwin Nunez but the former Benfica star dropped considerably in performance after joining the Reds.

Liverpool have lost more games this season compared to their number of losses last season. The Reds have lost nine games in 31 matches this season, they lost just four games in 63 matches across all competitions last season.

The Reds are still struggling to perform well this season. They recently suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton in the FA Cup and it was an humiliating defeat for the team. Liverpool also sits 9th on the premier league table this season and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will help the team finish top four this season.

