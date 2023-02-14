Liverpool eyeing Italian manager who Jurgen Klopp previously commended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, Liverpool is thinking about hiring Luciano Spalletti, the manager of Napoli. After underperforming this season, Jurgen Klopp has been predicted to quit the Reds soon.

According to a report on CalciomercatoWeb, Spaletti is in the lead for the job of managing Liverpool. The Reds anticipate Klopp leaving the team soon, the story continues.

This season, the Merseysiders have struggled under the German boss, being below top 4 in the Premier League standings and being eliminated from both domestic competitions. Meanwhile, Spaletti has led Napoli to the top of the Serie A standings.

When the English club was due to play Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stages, Klopp mentioned Spaletti at the time. He stated:

“Mr. Spalletti, I played years ago when he was in Zenit. If I could look as great as he looks without the cap I would not wear it constantly because it would not be necessary! He is a real great of the game, worked all over the world, very successful, you can always see his stamp on the team.”

“It’s always clear who is the coach, I respect that a lot. Looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Jurgen Klopp Tipped to Leave Liverpool This Season

Richard Keys, an English broadcaster, predicts that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool if they lose to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Round of 16, we have a replay of the championship game from the previous year. On February 21, the first leg will be played.

In his blog post earlier this month, Keys said:

“There’s only one winner when a coach falls out with the press – and it’s not the coach. My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now – but if they’re knocked out of the CL (Champions League) by Real Madrid I think he’ll be gone before the start of next season.

“Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were – and it’s no good blaming FSG (Fenway Sports Group). The downfall is Klopp’s responsibility. He didn’t start the re-build soon enough. That was one of Fergie’s greatest strengths – that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Líverpool thinking keeping Milner, Henderson and Firminho? [sic]”

In 2015, the Reds hired Jurgen Klopp, who has one Premier League and one Champions League title.

SportzMedia (

)