Liverpool coach considered as possible replacement for Graham Potter if he is sacked by Chelsea

Stan Collymore is certain that Chelsea would go for the Liverpool coach klopp if he’s relieved of his duties at Anfield.

The German has been successful and impressive since his move from Dortmund to Liverpool in 2016. He has helped Liverpool win numerous titles since he was appointed, such titles include the much awaiting Premier League title, UEFA Champions League title, FA Cup, league cup, super cup and club world cup.

But he’s now under intense pressure as he has not won any of his last 3 matches for Liverpool, loosing recently to wolves disgracefully. The lost against Wolves has piled up more pressure on the German as the seventh year cursed is seemingly fully active.

Liverpool next feature is against Sean Dyche’s rejuvenated Everton, who had just beaten Arsenal last week. Ex- Liverpool striker believes if Jürgen Klopp is sacked today by Liverpool that Chelsea would probably appoint him to replace Graham Potter.

