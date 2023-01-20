Liverpool Are Interested In Jude Bellingham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cody Gakpo’s acquisition may have given Liverpool a strong start to the January transfer window, but since then, things have moved considerably more slowly. The Reds’ indecisive transfer business comes at a difficult time for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have suffered a crushing loss at Brighton. The primary weakness, which has been there for some time, is central midfield.

However, it seems as though Liverpool is adhering to their original strategy of holding off on bolstering that area of their team until a summer move for Jude Bellingham. Jude Bellingham and Liverpool are having more discussions, but Jurgen Klopp has not yet had a conversation with the Borussia Dortmund player. Bellingham is the Reds’ main target during the summer transfer window, and Klopp is hoping he can help his team’s midfield woes.

Klopp has not yet spoken with the England international; those negotiations are now the job of the Anfield transfer chiefs. The Reds are reportedly “optimistic” that they can sign him this summer.

