SPORT

Liverpool Are Interested In Jude Bellingham

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cody Gakpo’s acquisition may have given Liverpool a strong start to the January transfer window, but since then, things have moved considerably more slowly. The Reds’ indecisive transfer business comes at a difficult time for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have suffered a crushing loss at Brighton. The primary weakness, which has been there for some time, is central midfield.

However, it seems as though Liverpool is adhering to their original strategy of holding off on bolstering that area of their team until a summer move for Jude Bellingham. Jude Bellingham and Liverpool are having more discussions, but Jurgen Klopp has not yet had a conversation with the Borussia Dortmund player. Bellingham is the Reds’ main target during the summer transfer window, and Klopp is hoping he can help his team’s midfield woes.

Klopp has not yet spoken with the England international; those negotiations are now the job of the Anfield transfer chiefs. The Reds are reportedly “optimistic” that they can sign him this summer.

Biom7 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

2 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

10 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

27 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button