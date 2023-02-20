LIV vs RMD: Real Madrid Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Tuesday’s UCL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will be bidding to keep their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the UEFA Champions League alive on Tuesday when they take a trip to Anfield, to keep a date with Liverpool in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the campaign.

Los Blancos will be going into the high-profile Champions League contest off the back of their impressive 2-0 win over Osasuna in their last Spanish LaLiga outing, and they will be seeking to build on the remarkable feat when they face Liverpool on Tuesday in the first leg of their two-legged encounter.

Team :

Real Madrid could be going into the UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool without the services of some of their key players, who are currently battling with their respective injuries.

Aurelian Tchouameni is a major doubt for Tuesday’s showdown following the illness he sustained a few days ago.

Mariano Diaz and Ferland Mendy could also miss the Liverpool game due to their respective injuries.

Toni Kroos could also miss the Champions League showdown against Liverpool due to the stomach problem he sustained a few days ago.

Real Madrid’s possible starting lineup vs Liverpool:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Kickoff Time:

The much anticipated UEFA Champions League showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid is expected to get underway at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time on Tuesday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

