LIV vs RMD: How Liverpool Could Lineup To Grab A Win Against Real Madrid

Liverpool is set to return to action tonight against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage just a few days after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Saint Jame’s Park to boost their hope of European competition next season. The latest meeting both sides had was in the Champions League finals.

Real Madrid came out victorious despite Liverpool’s dominance in the game, with Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr scoring the only goal of the game. This time around, Liverpool will be keen on revenging their loss last season with Jurgen Klopp keen on maintaining the light he is seeing recently in the team.

Liverpool had been very poor throughout this season, but with some of their key players like Virgil Van Dijk and Diogo Jota available once more after injuries, the Red has been picking up their shattered tactics. Real Madrid on the other hand hasn’t been in their best form but is also keen on mounting pressure on Barcelona for the La Liga title this season.

Real Madrid closed the gap on the Catalan to five when they grabbed a 2-0 win against Osasuna, but Barcelona extended it to eight after beating Cadiz at Camp Nou. Although Real Madrid grabbed their lost form recently, here is how Klopp could lineup to win the game.

