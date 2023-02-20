LIV vs RMA: Real Madrid’s Strongest XI Featuring Benzema And Vinicius Jr That Could Face Liverpool.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid will be in action tomorrow evening when they travel away to face English side Liverpool in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Real Madrid shows why they may get an away victory over Liverpool.

Photo Credit: Google

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Madrid based club recorded five wins and two draw. The Spanish giants Real Madrid have scored eleven goals while they also conceded two goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Los Blancos got a 1 – 0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Photo Credit: Google

The Italian and Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to give them a first-leg advantage.

The Real Madrid tactician Carlo Ancelotti is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch UCL match against Liverpool.

Photo Credit: Google

Goalkeeper;

The Belgian and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to retain his place between the sticks for their first-leg encounter against Liverpool.

Center Backs;

The Real Madrid superstars which include Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are set to retain their places in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Real Madrid tactician is set to name the duo of Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba as full backs when they face Liverpool.

Midfielders;

The Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to operate as the lone defensive midfielder for their crucial encounter against Liverpool.

The duo of Federico Valverde and Luka Modric are set to start in the central-midfield position.

Wingers;

The Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is expected to start in the left-wing position while Marco Asensio is set to operate as right winger.

Attacker;

The France striker Karim Benzema is set to be named in the starting lineup for their crunch encounter against Liverpool.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Liverpool;

aspect76 (

)