LIV vs RMA : Official Real Madrid squad released with 3 first team players absent for the game

Real Madrid will resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday as they prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield stadium. Real Madrid and Liverpool have been familiar foes in the champions league in recent years. They have faced each other in the final twice in the last 5 years and the quarter-final in 2021.

Both teams suffered after the World Cup but are starting to get their groove back. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed 3 Real Madrid first-team players will not travel with the squad to England.

Ferland Mendy continues his long-term recovery from injury while Tchuoameni and Toni Kroos continue to recover from illness. Benzema and Hazard fully recovered and will travel with the squad.

Camavinga is expected to start with Modric in the midfield with his recent form. Either Ceballos or Rodrygo will replace the injured Kroos. Ceballos will start if Valverde starts as a right winger while Rodrygo or Asensio will start in the right wing if Valverd starts as a midfielder.

