LIV vs RMA: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in a rematch of the Champions League final in 2022. This time, they’ll meet in the round of 16 after Liverpool finished second in their group and Real Madrid won theirs.

Liverpool have had an inconsistent season and may need to win the Champions League this season in order to compete in Europe’s top club competition in 2023/24. They’ve shown signs of resurgence and are always difficult to beat at home in Europe.

Real Madrid now trails La Liga leader Barcelona by eight points. They are, however, in good form and scoring frequently. Anfield should be a fantastic European night.

Real Madrid will be a far more formidable opponent. Only Ajax scored against Liverpool in all three of their home group matches. Their last four home Champions League games have all been victories, with only Inter defeating them in the previous twelve.

Real Madrid is second in La Liga and struggling to stay there. They won their most recent game 2-0 at Osasuna, giving them 15 goals in their last four league and cup games. While Real Madrid finished first in their Champions League group, they owed it to their home form, which included three wins and nine goals.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Liverpool match will go down on Tuesday at 9PM Nigerian time.

