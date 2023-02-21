LIV vs RMA: Liverpool’s Potential Line-up Against Real Madrid without Alcantara & Nunez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp has been handed a fresh injury concern ahead of today’s round of sixteen first leg clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez is doubtful after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Eddie Howe’s Magpies which they won by two goals to nil courtesy of his goal & that of Cody Gakpo to continue their resurgent form.

And despite taking part in the first-team training yesterday his involvement in today’s game isn’t sure.

Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsey all remain sidelined as they continued their rehabilitation process to get themselves in shape to be available for the Merseyside outfit, while Arthur on the other hand patiently waits for his chance after making a return from a thigh surgery.

Should Nunez not pass a late fitness assessment, the well rested duo of Roberto Firmino & Diogo Jota will go head to head for the opportunity to get the nod in the first eleven alongside Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in the attack.

18-year-old Bajcetic has impressed in the middle of the park for the Reds & will be confident of a start with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold risk missing the return leg of this clash if he picks up a booking vs Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but he’s unlikely to be benched while Robertson will cover up on the right with the combination of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez paired in the heart of defence once again.

