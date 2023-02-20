LIV VS RMA: Liverpool Stars Who Are Doubtful & 3 Others Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial UCL Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool will looking to get their revenge when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night at Anfield. Recall that last year’s UCL final saw Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated by the Los Blancos side. This indicates that this game will undoubtedly be entertaining to watch.

Well, the Merseyside giants will enter this game on the back of a impressive 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League, while Real Madrid will be looking to extend their winning streak after defeating Osasuna 2-0 over the weekend.

With that said, this article will provide you with all of the most recent injury and suspension reports from Liverpool ahead of their match tomorrow.

* Here are two Liverpool stars who are doubtful for tomorrow’s game;

1. Darwin Nunez

Nunez suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the game against Newcastle, forcing him to leave just before the hour mark. The injury has now been evaluated, and Klopp has hinted that he may be able to make the team.

2. Arthur

Arthur has been training for a few weeks after recovering from severe thigh surgery. He didn’t play against Newcastle, and his chances of making tomorrow’s squad are slim.

* Here the other stars who will miss tomorrow’s game;

1. Luis Diaz

Luis has begun light training as he works his way back from a knee injury. He is expected to be out for a few weeks longer. However, according to reports, he could be back in time for the second leg next month.

2. Ibrahima Konate

The Liverpool defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. He will not be available for this game.

3. Thiago Alcantara

It’s unfortunate that Liverpool will be without their most experienced midfielder for this crucial match. Alcantara is currently out with a hip injury but may be able to return for the second leg.

4. Calvin Ramsay

The club has stated that the right-back will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery. He will not be available for tomorrow’s game.

Blogger30 (

)