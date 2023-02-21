LiV vs RMA: Ancelotti’s Formidable XI That Could Get Real Madrid a decent result against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Los Blancos Boss, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to have his talisman, Karim Benzema fit for the opening leg of the last-16 clash against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield later tonight.

The France international was not included in the squad to face Osasuna at the weekend owning to a muscular issues, but he’s reported to have sustained a serious injury & was only not unavailable for precautionary reasons.

Benzema is expected to be fit & return to the frontline at the expense of Rodrygo, while Mariano Diaz will miss out due to an unclarified injury.

Federico Valverde has added scoring goals to his qualities, netted his 12th goal of the campaign the last time out & should join Benzema and Vinicius in the attacking third

However, the midfield is where we could see Carlo Ancelotti struggle selection wise as both Kroos and Tchouameni both missed the match against Osasuna & neither in a good shape to help the team today.

With Valverde pushed forward, we could see the inclusion of Dani Ceballos alongside Edouardo Camavinga & Luka Modric in the midfield.

Ferland Mendy absence will see Alaba continue as the left while Carvajal bombs down the right with Rudiger and Eder Militao and Courtois completing the backline.

See the Full XI Below;

