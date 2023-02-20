LIV VS RMA: 3 Real Madrid Stars Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial UCL Clash Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will be without three key players for tomorrow’s crucial match against Liverpool. The Spanish giants are coming off a 2-0 win over Osasuna last weekend and will be looking for an important away win in the first leg. They would have to do so, however, without three of their stars, who were not named to the squad to face Liverpool tomorrow.

Here are the players who will miss this game, as well as the reasons for their absence:

1. Toni Kroos

Due to a stomach problem, the veteran midfielder was unable to play in the win over Osasuna. He was not named to the squad to face Liverpool, indicating that he isn’t fit yet.

2. Ferland Mendy

Mendy is still battling with a hamstring problem and will not be available for this crucial game.

3. Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni was unable to play against Osasuna due to illness, and Ancelotti has stated that he has not recovered. He was not named to the squad to face Liverpool, so he will be unavailable tomorrow.

