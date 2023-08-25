LIV vs NEW: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Newcastle United welcomes Liverpool to St James’ Park for a thrilling match on Sunday in gameweek three of the 2023–24 Premier League season.

In their most recent match, the Magpies were defeated 1-0 by treble winners Manchester City, while the Reds rallied from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield.

Some Newcastle supporters might have travelled to the Etihad quietly in the hopes of defeating a Manchester City team still reeling from their UEFA Super Cup heroics after hitting five past Aston Villa in a lively attacking effort on the opening day.

However, Eddie Howe’s team’s efforts at the Etihad were in vain, as the vivacious Phil Foden assisted Julian Alvarez in scoring the game-winning goal in the 31st minute. The Citizens could have and probably should have won by a larger margin had Erling Haaland not forgotten his shooting boots in the locker room.

While Haaland struggled in front of goal, Howe left the Etihad with a sour taste in his mouth, believing that his team had failed to live up to their newly-established lofty expectations following their ruthless victory against Aston Villa.

Even before some fans had taken their seats at Anfield for Liverpool’s match against Bournemouth last weekend, Antoine Semenyo broke the deadlock for the Cherries with just three minutes on the clock after Andoni Iraola’s side had an early strike ruled out.

Liverpool’s distinct lack of a defensive presence in midfield was exposed by Bournemouth, but the Reds quickly found their rhythm and came back with Luis Diaz’s acrobatic strike, Mohamed Salah’s penalty rebound, and Diogo Jota’s tap-in.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Newcastle United match will go down on Sunday at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

