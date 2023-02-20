LIV VS Madrid: Why Liverpool Fans Should Be At Ease After Nunez Was Spotted In Liverpool’s Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League playoff continues tomorrow and many fans are already looking forward to the biggest game of the week between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield.

Photo: Darwin Nunez

On the other hand, recall that Liverpool already welcomed a few key players, who just returned from injury back to the team against Newcastle, but Darwin Nunez sustained a shoulder injury. Hence, this article will focus on why Liverpool fans should be at ease after Darwin Nunez was spotted in Liverpool’s training session ahead of the game against Real Madrid.

Photo: Darwin Nunez In Liverpool Training || Twitter

1. Darwin Nunez’s Presence In Training Is A Plus For Liverpool As It Suggests He Has A Chance Of Playing.

Photo: Darwin Nunez In Liverpool Training || Twitter

Recall that after his duel with Trippier, Darwin Nunez immediately felt something with his shoulder, which led to his substitution. However, his presence in training means that he could feature against Real Madrid. Also, because of the Uruguayan form, Liverpool fans should be at ease as his shoulder injury is not as bad as it looked during the game against Newcastle.

Photo: Darwin Nunez In Liverpool Training || Twitter

