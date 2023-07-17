LIV vs KSC: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Liverpool begin their pre-season campaign on Wednesday at Wildparkstadion, where they will face German second-tier side Karlsruher SC in a friendly.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will also face Greuther Furth at their training camp in the manager’s home country, although their hosts have already played five exhibition games this summer.

Karlsruher, a former Bundesliga champion in 1908–09, have since alternated between second- and third-tier football in Germany since their most recent stint in the Bundesliga ended abruptly in 2009.

Following their promotion back to the Bundesliga 2 in 2019, 40-year-old head coach Christian Eichner has kept his side afloat in the second division, moving between bottom-half and top-half finishes in that time.

The 2022–23 season was competent but unspectacular for Karlsruher, who ended seventh but closer to the relegation zone than the runaway top three, finishing a shocking 20 points worse off than bronze medalists Hamburger SV.

Karlsruher had four wins from five summer friendly matches, including an incredible 18-0 thrashing of Ketsch, and are now seeking to create ripples at the top end of the table in their fifth consecutive season of second-division football.

Anfield will be devoid of the dazzling lights of the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s debut season on Merseyside in 2015-16, as the Reds shift Tuesday and Wednesday nights to walk out to the Europa League anthem on Thursday evening.

As usual, injuries hampered the Reds’ cause, and while the walls of the Anfield fortress were rarely breached, Klopp’s side struggled on the road, finishing fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Newcastle United for the final Champions League qualification spot.

Nonetheless, Liverpool finished the season on a high note, going 11 games unbeaten and winning seven in a row before a draw with Aston Villa on the final weekend eliminated any lingering chances of Champions League qualification.

Following their German break, Liverpool travel to Singapore to face Leicester City and Bayern Munich before concluding their Germany tour with a game against SV Darmstadt 98 at Preston North End’s Deepdale base.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Karlsruher match will go down on Wednesday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

