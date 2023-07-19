SPORT

LIV vs KAR: Liverpool’s Potential Starting XI vs Karlsruher featuring Mac Allister & Szoboszlai

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

The Reds are to kick off their summer friendlies with a clash against Karlsruher SC, providing Jürgen Klopp with an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the domestic campaign.

Fans will also be keeping a close eye on the performances of new acquistions Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, who are set to make their debut outings in Liverpool colors.

The friendly match also presents a platform for young talents like Ben Doak and Bobby Clark to make an impression and catch the manager’s attention. However, it remains uncertain whether Stefan Bajčetić and Thiago Alcântara, both recovering from season-ending injuries, will be fit enough to be involved.

Amid speculation surrounding his future, Jordan Henderson has joined the team for the friendly despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Fabinho has been left behind to finalize a potential departure, with reports suggesting a fee of around $52 million (£40 million/€47 million) seal the move.

The Merseyside based outfit have started exploring for replacement in the market with Palace Cheick Doucouré and Roméo La among the players admired by Jurgen Klopp.

Given the nature of pre-season friendlies, the starting lineup is difficult to predict, and Klopp is likely to make multiple modifications throughout the game.

However, potential options for the starting XI could include Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, and Díaz.

For the second picks, Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Clark, Frauendorf, Doak, Núñez, and Jota could all be provided with the chance to impress.

Charlesayor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Should Drop Their Interest In Caicedo And Consider Going For Either Of These Two DMs

5 mins ago

Transfer News: Fulham Table £15m For Bassey, Onana Arrives Ahead Of Move To Man Utd

18 mins ago

Video: Relief As Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30m Lawsuit Against

23 mins ago

Transfer News: Benjamin Mendy officially joins new club, Ampadu leaves Chelsea on a permanent dea

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button