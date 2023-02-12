LIV vs EVE: The Starting XI That Could Get Liverpool to Winning Ways Against Everton in the EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of Monday’s Premier league clash against Everton at Anfield.

Portugal international, Diogo Jota who has missed majority of the Reds matches this campaign owing to calf problem sustained against Pep Guardiola’s City in October is set to be included in the first-team squad after a four month lay-off.

The Ex-Wolves forward has returned to full training & could be thrown into the first team setup right way to bolster a struggling Liverpool attack which has failed to net a goal in their previous league fixtures.

No attacking player in the English top flight has recorded more attempts on target than Darwin Nunez since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup without putting those efforts into the back of the net, so Jota’s inclusion could help.

Liverpool defence doesn’t look good at the moment with Klopp confirming that key centre-back, Virgil Van Dijk wouldn’t be ready in time to face the Toffees despite returning to full training.

Ibrahima Konate will miss out leaving the German tactician with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as his available alternatives.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Alcantara is also set to miss out due to an unclarified injury.

Fabinho & Henderson & Stefan Bajcetic could be the starting midfield trident for the Merseyside Derby.

With Luis Diaz still nursing an injury, Cody Gakpo will continue off the left while Salah and Nunez completes the attack.

See the Full XI Below;

