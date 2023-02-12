SPORT

LIV vs EVE: The Starting XI That Could Get Liverpool to Winning Ways Against Everton in the EPL

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of Monday’s Premier league clash against Everton at Anfield.

Portugal international, Diogo Jota who has missed majority of the Reds matches this campaign owing to calf problem sustained against Pep Guardiola’s City in October is set to be included in the first-team squad after a four month lay-off.

The Ex-Wolves forward has returned to full training & could be thrown into the first team setup right way to bolster a struggling Liverpool attack which has failed to net a goal in their previous league fixtures.

No attacking player in the English top flight has recorded more attempts on target than Darwin Nunez since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup without putting those efforts into the back of the net, so Jota’s inclusion could help.

Liverpool defence doesn’t look good at the moment with Klopp confirming that key centre-back, Virgil Van Dijk wouldn’t be ready in time to face the Toffees despite returning to full training.

Ibrahima Konate will miss out leaving the German tactician with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as his available alternatives.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Alcantara is also set to miss out due to an unclarified injury.

Fabinho & Henderson & Stefan Bajcetic could be the starting midfield trident for the Merseyside Derby.

With Luis Diaz still nursing an injury, Cody Gakpo will continue off the left while Salah and Nunez completes the attack.

See the Full XI Below;

Charlesayor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

2 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

10 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

21 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button