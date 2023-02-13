LIV vs EVE: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool takes on Everton, with both teams needing a victory for very different reasons. While their nearby rivals are in 18th place in the Premier League, the Reds are currently in tenth.

Liverpool is only 11 points above the relegation zone but 12 points behind the final Champions League spot. They have only won once in their previous seven games, a 1-0 away FA Cup victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Last week’s game between the two teams ended with Wolves defeating Liverpool 3-0 at home.

Everton are in relegation trouble again and have recently replaced manager Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche. They are one point from safety, and a rare win at Anfield would propel them to 16th place.

Before Lampard was sacked, the Toffees had lost six of their previous seven Premier League games. As is often the case, that change resulted in an improved performance in their next game, a 1-0 home victory over league leaders Arsenal. Their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with only two points from their last six games.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Everton match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

