LIV vs CHE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Mauricio Pochettino makes his competitive debut for Chelsea on Sunday afternoon when they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The two English titans will want to put last season’s dismal top-flight performances behind them and create a stronger fight for at least a top-four finish this season.

It is fair to say that Chelsea’s first season under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital was eventful, but it ended in disaster as they witnessed the club’s worst top-flight campaign in nearly 30 years.

Despite spending over £600 million on new signings over two transfer windows, Chelsea finished the 2022–23 season trophyless and failed to qualify for European competition, finishing 12th in the Premier League, 10 points above the relegation zone, and a remarkable 27 points adrift of the top four.

Chelsea had an unblemished pre-season and returned from their tour of the United States as champions of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, having collected seven points from three games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Fulham to top the six-team table.

The Blues then salvaged a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in their final warm-up encounter last week when Mason Burstow scored in the 89th minute.

Pochettino, who has won just three of his previous 16 meetings with Liverpool as a manager, is currently getting ready for a baptism of fire in his first competitive match as Chelsea manager against a Reds side that has drawn each of their last six meetings with the Blues, with each of the last four ending goalless.

Liverpool, like Chelsea, will be without Champions League football this season for the first time since Jurgen Klopp’s first season in charge nine years ago, as they shift their focus to Europa League football after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Liverpool’s failure to add new midfielders to their team last season ultimately backfired, but Klopp has now supervised a massive midfield makeover at Anfield this summer.

To date, seven midfielders have left the club, including captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister are two exciting new arrivals, and Moises Caicedo might be another, though the Ecuadorian is thought to favour a move to Chelsea over a move to Anfield.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Chelsea match will go down on Sunday at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

