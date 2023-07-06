LIV VS CHE: How Liverpool Could Lineup against Chelsea in their premier league Game

Liverpool have been dealt a difficult start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, with an opening day trip to Chelsea on Sunday, August 13th.

While the Londoners had an even worse season than the Reds the previous season, finishing 12th, new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be charged with at the very least taking Chelsea back into the Champions League.

Chelsea are poised to spend considerably again this summer after new owner Todd Boehly oversaw an estimated £555.5m, minimum, shopping spree last season in his first year at Stamford Bridge, bringing in a record 21 players. They will, however, have to let go of a number of players, including Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, despite Liverpool’s interest in the pair cooling.

Of course, the Reds will have a number of new faces when they meet Pochettino’s revamped Chelsea, with Alexis MacAllister the first of several expected new additions at Anfield. Liverpool will add more midfielders before the start of the season, and they are also looking for a new left-sided center-back.

So, with the World Cup winner set to make his Reds debut at Stamford Bridge, let’s take a look are How Liverpool Could Lineup against Chelsea in their premier league Game .

DEFENDERS

For the next season, Liverpool will stick with their inverted full-back shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate playing in a 4-3-3 configuration. The back four is made up of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, with Alisson Becker as the starting defender. Although a left-sided centre-back could be bought, it would be remarkable if a younger player was instantly inserted into the starting XI.

MIDFIELD DEBUTANTS

Mac Allister and Khephren Thuram will make their Liverpool debuts in a new-look midfield. Allister will play in the advanced left position, while Jones will remain in the 2022/23 season. This summer, Klopp is anticipated to bring in more midfielders, with Thuram being a top target. Allister may play in the six or eight position, and Fabinho will be part of the engine-room trio.

SALAH AND TWO OTHERS AS KLOPP FACES ATTACKING HEADACHE

Despite the departure of Roberto Firmino, Liverpool do not intend to acquire a new forward this summer. However, Klopp faces a significant issue in front of goal, since the Reds still have five great senior options. On the right, Mohamed Salah is a likely starter, but the remaining two attacking positions are up for grabs. Cody Gakpo, who played well in the middle of the season, could keep his starting spot. Left spots are being contested by Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota. After a full pre-season, the Colombian, who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, has been given the nod.

Liverpool lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thuram, Fabinho, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

