LIV vs CHE: Facts, The Referee Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

Photo credit: evening standard

Liverpool and Chelsea will clash in a highly anticipated match for the 21st round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. With Liverpool currently in 9th position with 8 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, and Chelsea in 10th place with 8 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses, this game could be the deciding factor for either team’s place in the league table.

For Liverpool, this could be a chance to get back into the top six and push for the Champions League places. The Reds have been in poor form lately, winning just one of their last five EPL matches. They will be hoping to regain momentum and secure a win over Chelsea.

For Chelsea, this could be an opportunity to climb into the top six, as they are on the same points as Liverpool in the standings. The Blues won their last game, a 1–0 win over Crystal Palace. They will be looking to take advantage of their good form and secure a win against Liverpool.

Both teams have strong squads, and it will be a close game. Liverpool have been bolstered by the arrival of Cody Gakpo and the return of Darwin Nunez. Chelsea have also reinforced their team with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, and Joao Felix.

The referee: Michael Oliver

– Possible Lineups

Both teams have a long list of injured and suspended players.

– Chelsea’s potential lineup

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

DC – Thiago Silva

DC – Kalidou Koulibaly

DC – Trevor Chalobah

DMR – César Azpilicueta

DML – Lewis Hall

DMC – Jorginho

MC – Mateo Kovacic

AMR – Hakim Ziyech

AML – Mason Mount

FC – Kai Havertz

– Liverpool’s potential lineup

GK – Alisson Becker

DMR – Trent Alexander-Arnold

DML – Andrew Robertson

DC – Joel Matip

DC – Ibrahima Konate

DMC – Fabinho

MC – Jordan Henderson

MC – Thiago Alcantara

AMR – Mohamed Salah

AML – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

FC – Cody Gakpo

It is difficult to predict which team will come out on top, but given the recent form of both teams, it is likely that Liverpool will be the victors in this match. The Reds have been in good form lately, and with the quality of their squad, they should be able to edge out Chelsea and secure a win.

