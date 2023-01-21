LIV vs CHE: Facts, The Referee Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match
– Facts and other important things to know about the match
Photo credit: evening standard
Liverpool and Chelsea will clash in a highly anticipated match for the 21st round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. With Liverpool currently in 9th position with 8 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, and Chelsea in 10th place with 8 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses, this game could be the deciding factor for either team’s place in the league table.
For Liverpool, this could be a chance to get back into the top six and push for the Champions League places. The Reds have been in poor form lately, winning just one of their last five EPL matches. They will be hoping to regain momentum and secure a win over Chelsea.
For Chelsea, this could be an opportunity to climb into the top six, as they are on the same points as Liverpool in the standings. The Blues won their last game, a 1–0 win over Crystal Palace. They will be looking to take advantage of their good form and secure a win against Liverpool.
Both teams have strong squads, and it will be a close game. Liverpool have been bolstered by the arrival of Cody Gakpo and the return of Darwin Nunez. Chelsea have also reinforced their team with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, and Joao Felix.
The referee: Michael Oliver
– Possible Lineups
Both teams have a long list of injured and suspended players.
– Chelsea’s potential lineup
GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga
DC – Thiago Silva
DC – Kalidou Koulibaly
DC – Trevor Chalobah
DMR – César Azpilicueta
DML – Lewis Hall
DMC – Jorginho
MC – Mateo Kovacic
AMR – Hakim Ziyech
AML – Mason Mount
FC – Kai Havertz
– Liverpool’s potential lineup
GK – Alisson Becker
DMR – Trent Alexander-Arnold
DML – Andrew Robertson
DC – Joel Matip
DC – Ibrahima Konate
DMC – Fabinho
MC – Jordan Henderson
MC – Thiago Alcantara
AMR – Mohamed Salah
AML – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
FC – Cody Gakpo
It is difficult to predict which team will come out on top, but given the recent form of both teams, it is likely that Liverpool will be the victors in this match. The Reds have been in good form lately, and with the quality of their squad, they should be able to edge out Chelsea and secure a win.
