LIV vs CHE: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s Showdown

Chelsea will be bidding to make it out of two when they take a trip to Anfield Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League match of the campaign.

The Graham Potter-led team will be going into the contest off the back of their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last game, and the Londoners will be looking for another victory over the Reds to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Team :

Chelsea’s latest signing, Mykhailo Mudryk has resumed first-team training with the rest of the squad, after completing his move from Shakhtar Donetsk and he is in contention for the Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues have also received a significant boost ahead of the high-profile Premier League match against Liverpool, as Reece James and Ben Chilwell have resumed training with the team.

However, the likes of Ngolo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy, Raheem Sterling, and Denis Zakaria are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries and they could all miss the Premier League clash.

Joao Felix remains suspended for Chelsea following the red card he picked up during the game against Fulham, as he will serve the second of a three-game Premier League suspension against Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Liverpool:

Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Ziyech, Mount, Aubameyang.

Kickoff Time:

The much anticipated Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea is expected to begin at exactly 1:30 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

