LIV vs CHE: Chelsea Stars Undergo Final Training Session Ahead Of Saturday’s Premier League Match

Chelsea first team players have completed the final phase of their preparation ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League match against Liverpool. The Blues were spotted at the Cobham training ground on Friday evening, where all the available team players were involved in several physical and tactical drills under the watchful eye of the team manager Graham Potter.

Among the players spotted in training with the Blues on Friday at the Cobham training ground include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount, Travel Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James.

Check out the training photos below:

Actions will resume in the English Premier League on Saturday and Chelsea will take a trip to Anfield Stadium to confront Liverpool in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the weekend. The Graham Potter-led team defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge Stadium, and they will be bidding to get another victory over the Reds on Saturday to keep their hopes of a top-four spot alive.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

