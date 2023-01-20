SPORT

LIV vs CHE: Chelsea Stars Undergo Final Training Session Ahead Of Saturday’s Premier League Match

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea first team players have completed the final phase of their preparation ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League match against Liverpool. The Blues were spotted at the Cobham training ground on Friday evening, where all the available team players were involved in several physical and tactical drills under the watchful eye of the team manager Graham Potter.

Among the players spotted in training with the Blues on Friday at the Cobham training ground include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount, Travel Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James.

Check out the training photos below:

Actions will resume in the English Premier League on Saturday and Chelsea will take a trip to Anfield Stadium to confront Liverpool in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the weekend. The Graham Potter-led team defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge Stadium, and they will be bidding to get another victory over the Reds on Saturday to keep their hopes of a top-four spot alive.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giddiwrite (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

2 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

9 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

27 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button