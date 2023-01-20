SPORT

LIV vs CHE: 4-3-2-1 Chelsea Strongest XI Potter Could Deploy To Beat Liverpool.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 363 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After interesting mid-week games, which saw a lot of drama unfold Liverpool football club is currently set to host Chelsea at the Anfield stadium. Both clubs have been in a poor state since the season kickoff and are sitting close to each other with the same point in the league table. 

Newcastle United who occupies the last champions league qualification spot is ten points above both teams. As it stands, both teams will be needing to turn their season around if they want to qualify for European competition next season. 

Although qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season is somehow impossible considering the form of those occupying the last four. Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been getting a huge backup from the club’s owner, which can be seen in the transfer window.

Not less than four players walked through the doors of Stamford Bridge this winter, and they are still keen on bringing more players. 

Ahead of the Liverpool game, Chelsea will unleash their new singing, and here is how the Blues could lineup to thrash Liverpool away from home.

Marayanatha (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 363 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

2 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

9 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

27 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button