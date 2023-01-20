LIV vs CHE: 4-3-2-1 Chelsea Strongest XI Potter Could Deploy To Beat Liverpool.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After interesting mid-week games, which saw a lot of drama unfold Liverpool football club is currently set to host Chelsea at the Anfield stadium. Both clubs have been in a poor state since the season kickoff and are sitting close to each other with the same point in the league table.

Newcastle United who occupies the last champions league qualification spot is ten points above both teams. As it stands, both teams will be needing to turn their season around if they want to qualify for European competition next season.

Although qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season is somehow impossible considering the form of those occupying the last four. Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been getting a huge backup from the club’s owner, which can be seen in the transfer window.

Not less than four players walked through the doors of Stamford Bridge this winter, and they are still keen on bringing more players.

Ahead of the Liverpool game, Chelsea will unleash their new singing, and here is how the Blues could lineup to thrash Liverpool away from home.

