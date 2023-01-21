LIV VS CHE: 3 Best Chelsea Players In The First Half Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp’s men Liverpool hosts Graham Potter’s men Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. Liverpool will be hoping on bouncing back to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Brighton last weekend while Chelsea will be hoping to make it two wins in a row In the premier league since October last year. Let’s take a look at the best Chelsea players in the first half against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

1. Benoit Badiashile was signed from Monaco this January and has continued with his impressive form after making the team of the week in his first premier league as a Chelsea player.

2. Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is arguably the best Chelsea player this season. The veteran defender was solid in the back and was unlucky not to have found the back of the net.

3. Hakim Ziyech was at his best at Liverpool. The Moroccan international created two goalscoring chances in the first half.

