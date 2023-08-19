LIV VS BOU:Liverpool’s team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for their EPL game

Jurgen Klopp’s men are embarking on their second Premier League match of the season with Andoni Iraola’s team at Anfield this afternoon around 3 pm.

Both team was able to take home a single point in their opening game of the EPL campaign this summer.

Liverpool gained total dominance over Chelsea in the first 12-minute of their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino’s men took advantage of Liverpool’s unstable defense to level up the score and finally take control of the midfield, with Gakpo, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai vulnerable defensively under Chelsea pressure in the EPL opening game.

Liverpool’s team news

﻿Thiago Alcantara is back in training after suffering long-time injuries but might not feature against Bournemouth since he is yet to recover fully considering his injury profile. Conor Bradley would not make it out with Liverpool squad due to swollen ankle.

Darwin Nunez might be a preferred choice for Klopp over Diogo Jota, due to Jota’s poor display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Then youngster Ben Doak could be a better alternative for Salah from the bench.

Possible lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Liverpool will be hosting Andoni Iraola’s men at Anfield around 3 pm today before embarking on their first-third opening game of the 2023/2024 EPL campaign.

Akabest (

)