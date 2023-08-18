LIV vs BOU: Match Preview & Kickoff Time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cordially welcomed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the touchline at Stamford Bridge last weekend before aiming to give his Blues opponent a tougher welcome back to life in the Premier League during their opening game.

The Reds’ quick start was rewarded when Mohamed Salah’s brilliantly weighted pass found Luis Diaz to slide home the opener, but Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi profited on sluggish defence by Klopp’s players to bring his side level before the half-time whistle.

Aston Villa dashed Liverpool’s Champions League hopes with a 1-1 draw in their final home meeting of the 2022–23 Premier League season, but the hosts are now unbeaten in 12 top-flight games at Anfield, where Andoni Iraola will face a true test of his managerial mettle.

The newly-hired Cherries manager oversaw a loss-win-loss-win preseason run, and his squad got off to a bad start against Europa Conference League winners West Ham United, who drew first blood last weekend through Jarrod Bowen.

However, ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke equalised for Bournemouth eight minutes before the final whistle, as Iraola stopped the Cherries’ four-game Premier League losing record under his predecessor Gary O’Neil.

Indeed, Liverpool equaled the Premier League’s biggest-ever win with a 9-0 demolition job a year ago, but Bournemouth avenged that humiliation with a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium only a few months later, and the second half of the redemption mission awaits Iraola on Saturday.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Bournemouth match will go down on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

