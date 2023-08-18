LIV VS BOU: Liverpool Stars Who Have Returned To Training & Are Set To Make Their Return To Action

Liverpool will be looking for their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Last week, Pochettino’s Chelsea held Jurgen Klopp’s team to a 1-1 tie. The Reds took the lead through Diaz, but Axel Disasi was able to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

The Reds didn’t play well in that game and must now ensure they get it right when they host Bournemouth this weekend to ensure they get all three points. In preparation for this game, two Liverpool stars are said to have returned to full squad training and are expected to play in this game.

Midfield maestro, Thiago Alcantara, has returned to full fitness and was photographed in full team training on Wednesday. The Spaniard, who missed the Reds’ preseason tour due to hip surgery, is expected to be available for this game after performing well in training.

In addition, Stefan Bajcetic could return to action this weekend after fully recovering from a major adductor injury. He has resumed full team training and appears to be ready to return to action.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Joel Matip were not seen exercising at the AXA Centre on Wednesday afternoon, but this should not be cause for concern because they are fit and should be available for the final training session before the game.

