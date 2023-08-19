LIV vs BOU: How Liverpool could lineup to pick up their first three points of the New EPL Season

Liverpool have shifted their focus to Bournemouth as they aim to secure their first victory of the new Premier League season.

Following a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week, the Merseyside club are set to take on the Cherries, a team they dominated 9-0 at Anfield in the previous season.

The pressure is on for Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as anything less than a three-point haul would be considered a disappointment.

Jurgen Klopp’s potential lineup holds the promise of an intriguing debutant making an appearance off the bench, with Wataru Endo in the wings.

In goal, the reliable Alisson, despite letting in 43 goals in the last Premier League campaign, will look to hold firm against a spirited Bournemouth attack led by Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool’s defensive setup comprises a 4-3-3 formation that smoothly transitions into a fluid 3-2-2-3 during possession. Trent Alexander-Arnold will operate as right-back but also move into middle of the park while taking on creative responsibilities.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will hold the central defensive partnership for the second consecutive match, while Andy Robertson, adjusting to an unaccustomed role as a left-sided centre-half in a back three, will face another test against the South Coast outfit.

In the midfield, injuries sideline Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic. Curtis Jones is also out due to a minor ankle injury. Newcomer Endo, whose work permit status affects his starting spot, could provide a valuable contribution from the bench, according to Klopp.

In the absence of some regulars, Alexis Mac Allister is expected to assume the No. 6 position, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott playing as the advanced midfielders.

The attacking lineup features Mohamed Salah, aiming to redeem himself after failing to score in the opening match.

Cody Gakpo could take on a center-forward role, with Diogo Jota possibly moving out of the starting lineup. Luis Diaz, who netted the lone goal against Chelsea, is set to start on the left wing.

