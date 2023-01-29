LIV vs BHA: 4-3-3 Lineup Klopp Could Deploy To Beat Brighton In The FA Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The FA Cup, which is the European oldest cup competition is set to resume on Sunday afternoon after interesting Saturday games. The tournament kickstarted its fourth round with games between Walsall and Leicester City, Accrington Stanley against Leeds United, Tottenham against Preston North End, and many more.

Late in the day, Manchester United hosted Reading football club and was able to thrash the away side 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. Thanks to Casemiro’s brace and a beautiful finish from Fred. Today, Liverpool football club will host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield stadium.

The Reds will be desperate to revenge for their premier league defeat against the away side. The last time they faced each other, Brighton thrashed Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is expected to name a very strong squad for the game if he wants to avoid what happened the last time to repeat itself.

Possible Lineup.

Alison Becker, Robertson, Matip, Konate, Alexandre Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Keita, Henderson, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Salah.

