LIV vs AST: Liverpool’s Strongest XI featuring Nunez, Salah and Gakpo that could defeat Villa Today.

Liverpool, riding high on their unbeaten start to the season will host Aston Villa at Anfield this Sunday.

It’s a fixture that brings back memories of last season, when Villa, under the management of Unai Emery, dashed Liverpool’s Champions League hopes.

However a lot of chnaged from the previous season with both sides adding new and offloading fringe players, without further ado, Below is how they could lineup against Aston Villa.

Alisson Becker continues to impress as the number one and start in between the sticks.

In the full-back positions, the tried-and-tested pair of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to continue their duties.

Virgil Van Dijk will play no part after his red card against the Magpies, As a result Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will combine in central defense, at least for this particular fixture.

Jurgen Klopp landed a late midfield acquisition on the final day of the summer window bringing in Ryan Gravenberch from the Bavarians in a £34.2 million deal.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old wouldn’t be able to feature in this game Thiago remains unavailable due to fitness concerns, while Stefan Bajcetic, although back in training, is unlikely to be involved just yet.

Jurgen Klopp praised Darwin Nunez’s threat off the substitutes bench against Newcastle United.

Nunez’s performance might earn him a spot in the starting XI against Villa, with Cody Gakpo likely to drift to the left and Mohamed Salah taking the final spot.

Adenijisports (

)